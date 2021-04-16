The United Kingdom government on Friday approved the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to India in the PNB fraud case. United Kingdom's Home Minister has approved the extradition of Nirav Modi, CBI official said. Modi is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

United Kingdom's Home Minister has approved the extradition of Nirav Modi: CBI official pic.twitter.com/cdqLHDYM92 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

