Former Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel was injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today. He, along with a few others, were hit by a cattle that rushed into the procession. They were admitted to Bhagyoday hospital for treatment. In a video clip of the incident, Mr Patel could be seen holding a tricolour while surrounded by a group of people when a galloping cow crashes into the gathering hitting several people in the way. It brushed past Mr Patel who could be seen losing his balance and falling to the ground.

Watch Video:

Stray cow attacks Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel during "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Mehsana. pic.twitter.com/pwlmqRi7nT — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 13, 2022

