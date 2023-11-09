BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his remarks on population control. The BJP MP from Delhi said that Nitish Kumar watches dirty movies at night. Nitish Kumar "watches dirty films in the night and wakes up with dirty mindset in the morning,” Tiwari said. The Bihar chief minister, speaking on the importance of education among women to control population in Bihar on Tuesday, described how a woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers of births are coming down," Kumar said, triggering a massive political row. Nitish Kumar Apologises, Withdraws His 'Derogatory' Remarks on Population Control After Backlash (Watch Video).

Manoj Tiwari on Nitish Kumar

