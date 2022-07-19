The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), has dismissed the allegation that a Kerala candidate was asked to remove her innerwear before taking the exam on Monday. The centre superintendent, the independent observer, and the city coordinator, Kollam, denied that any such incident occurred at the centre and that the candidate was allowed to sit for the examination. In a statement, the NTA said, “There was no representation/complaint to anyone during or immediately after the examination. NTA has not received complaint in this regard either.” NEET 2022: Kerala Police Register Case Against Friskers Who Forced Girls to Remove Bra At Exam Centre

Check Tweet:

No complaint received about girl appearing for NEET been asked to remove innerwear: National Testing Agency — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2022

NEET dress code does not permit any such activity alleged by parent of candidate: NTA on row over girl being asked to remove innerwear — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2022

Complaint fictitious, filed with wrong intentions: NEET exam centre superintendent in Kollam to NTA on girl being asked to remove innerwear — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2022

