In light of the current sensitive circumstances, Bhopal District Magistrate and Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has issued a prohibitory order targeting the spread of misinformation on social media platforms. The directive has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 to ensure public safety and prevent any disruption to law and order. According to the order, individuals or organisations are strictly prohibited from uploading or forwarding any misleading or unverified information, videos, posts, or reels on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and others. The administration cited reports of such content potentially inciting public unrest, confusion, and tension in society. This order, addressed to the general public, is being enforced immediately. Given the urgency, the administration noted it was not feasible to inform every individual in advance. However, anyone affected by the directive may appeal under Section 163(5) of the BNSS 2023 before the Magistrate. Public notices have been issued via newspapers, electronic media, and display boards at key government offices across Bhopal, including municipal and police departments. The Joint Director of Public Relations, Bhopal, has been instructed to ensure the widespread publication and broadcast of this order at no cost. Video Shows EAM S Jaishankar Apologising Amid India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

