Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and the Government of India gives vaccines to every state. Vardhan said that it is the job of states to provide vaccine doses at the vaccination centres in a time-bound manner with meticulous planning.

