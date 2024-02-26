BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Monday, February 26, attacked Delhi Chief Ministre for skipping the seventh ED summons today. Speaking to the media, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Today, Mr. Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) has skipped yet another ED summons. Seven summons have been skipped by him." The BJP leader also said that a Nobel prize should be given to Arvind Kejriwal for playing the victimhood card. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Appear Before ED Today, Matter Is in Court, Centre Should Not Create Pressure Like This, Says Aam Aadmi Party.

