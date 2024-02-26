Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won't appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, i.e. on Monday, February 26. According to news agency ANI, responding to the summons, AAP said "The matter is in the court and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision". AAP won't quit INDIA alliance no matter how much pressure Centre gives on them, the statement further added. This is the seventh ED summons issued against AAP chief in connection with Delhi excise policy case. Excise Policy Case: ED May Summon Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Seventh Time for Questioning.

Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons:

Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not go to ED today. The matter is in the court and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision. We will not leave the INDIA alliance. Modi government should… — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)