In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a car burst into flames today, March 17. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred at Gaur Chowk, within the Bisrakh Police Station limits of Noida. It is reported that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on time before the car burst into flames. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts in Garment Company in Noida.

Car Burst Into Flames at Gaur Chowk

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A car burst into flames at Gaur Chowk under Bisrakh Police Station limits of Noida. The driver was able to get out of the car on time, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1zM8bSq2nO — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

