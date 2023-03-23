A video has surfaced on social media that shows a bunch of Noida youths flaunting traffic rules. In the video, shot by another commuter, six you could be seen riding a bike on a busy road. Taking cognisance of the viral video, Uttar Pradesh police have launched a probe into the matter. According to the Noida traffic police, the youths have been slapped with a challan for violating traffic norms. Viral Video: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on Bike Loaded With Milk Cans on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Malegaon.

Six Youths Take Ride on One Bike:

Challan Slapped :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)