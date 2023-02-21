A man riding a motorcycle on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Malegaon in Maharashtra was being recorded doing dangerous stunts. A video of the man doing stunts surfaced on social media on Tuesday (February 21). In the video, his bike is seen loaded with milk cans. A flag is also tied to it. The man can be seen sliding the motorcycle on a heavy traffic road. Also, it is evident in the video that the man is sometimes standing, lying and sitting on the motorcycle. Uttar Pradesh: Young Man Performs Stunt in A Moving Car in Ghaziabad, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Malegaon Man Does Dangerous Stunts on Busy Mumbai-Agra Highway

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)