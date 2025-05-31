Rain lashed parts of Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday evening, May 31, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicting a change in weather for Delhi. The spell of rain brought much-needed respite from the heat. Several videos of rains in Noida and Greater Noida surfaced on social media. The weather department forecast a cloudy sky and light rain for the national capital and adjoining areas. Weather Forecast Today, May 31: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Noida Rains

Greater Noida Rains

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Rain lashes parts of Greater Noida. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/n9x2kHxXH2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2025

