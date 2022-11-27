Five people were injured after some miscreants threw a crude bomb at a building in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, reportedly over the issue of a high volume of a loudspeaker on Saturday. The bombs were thrown at a building which was hosting a wedding ceremony. According to locals, the tension rose after a few people raised objections against the high volume of the loudspeaker in the marriage hall. Police have arrested five people in connection to the incident. Maharashtra Shocker: Zila Parishad Employee Beaten Mercilessly With His Hands and Legs Tied Over Land Dispute in Hingoli (Watch Video)

North 24 Paraganas, West Bengal | Last night in Mominpara a clash broke out b/w a group from a wedding reception and locals who protested against loud music being played at the function. One group attacked the other with a bomb, 4-5 people injured; 5 people detained: Police pic.twitter.com/7KsZ7JOOUx — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

