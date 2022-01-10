Noted Kannada poet, critic and writer Professor Chandrashekar Patil died on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Prof. Chandrashekar Patil was 82 years old. He was also popularly known as Prof Champa. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the demise of Prof Patil.

