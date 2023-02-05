In an incident shocking humanity, a 50-year-old ailing woman died on a road after she, along with her son, was allegedly forced to get down from a private bus on the way to Berhampur from Bhubaneswar, as her condition deteriorated. The son did not get help from anyone on the highway till the police arrived and took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, her relatives said on Friday. He also did not have enough money to hire an ambulance. Bihar: Driver Dies of Suffocation After Lighting Mosquito Coil While Sleeping in Car in Jamui (Watch Video).

Woman Dies on Road in Berhampur:

महिला के बेटे ने अस्पताल ले जाने की गुहार लगाई, बस वालों ने हाईवे पर ही उतार दिया | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/y8bMgdqjj3 — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 5, 2023

