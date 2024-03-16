The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Odisha Assembly elections 2024 schedule on Saturday, March 16. As per the ECI, the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 will take place on May 13. Counting of votes for Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 will be done on June 4. Earlier in 2019, the 16th Assembly polls of Odisha were conducted between April 11 and April 29, 2019, to elect the 147 members. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory in 2019, forming the government for a fifth consecutive term. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates:

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha on 13 May; Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim on 19 April; Counting of votes on 4 June pic.twitter.com/wKYq6TqlQn — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)