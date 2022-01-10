Bhubaneswar, January 10: Paying heed to demands made by a section of students, the Odisha government on Monday decided to raise the maximum age limit for candidates applying for government jobs in the state. The current age limit for entry to government jobs in Odisha is 32. It has been increased to 38 years now, for three years up to 2023.

Odisha Cabinet has decided to extend the upper age limit for entry to state govt service from 32 to 38 for three years up to 2023. This decision was taken to enable the youths who could not appear in recruitment exams due to COVID: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra pic.twitter.com/AuPIOXHgU5 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

