A massive fire broke out in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, today, April 28. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the pipe stockyard of Techno Mount and Metal Craft Company in the IOCL premises. The fire broke out near Zero Point in Paradip. Soon after the blaze erupted, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It is reported that more than five fire tenders have been rushed to douse the fire. A video of the blaze showing back smoke covering the skies has also surfaced online. Odisha: Fire Engulfs Several Boats at Paradip Fishing Port in Jagatsinghpur; No Casualties Reported.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Odisha

#WATCH | Jagatsinghpur, Odisha: A massive fire broke out in the pipe stockyard of Techno Mount and Metal Craft Company in the IOCL premises near Zero Point in Paradip. More than five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/w9FIDdqelD — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

