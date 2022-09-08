As floods continue to ravage Odisha, the state government on Thursday sanctioned more than 128 crore rupees for the 24 districts affected by rains and floods in the state. The sanctioned amount will help to provide assistance to various types of agriculture, fisheries, handicrafts, and artisans for home repair. Besides, the Naveen Patnaik government has also allotted more than Rs 100 crore to fix the food system and public infrastructure for those district residents who have been affected by floods. CM Patnaik has also emphasised the need for immediate assistance for the affected people. As per reports, the heavy rainfall and subsequent floods during the second and third week of August have caused damage to 14,235 houses and over 1.26 lakh hectares of agricultural land in 24 of the 30 districts in Odisha. According to reports, the rain and floods have impacted lives in the districts of Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Sundergarh.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)