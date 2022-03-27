The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday said that they have successfully carried out the test-firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air Defence system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha. The DRDO also said that the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance.

