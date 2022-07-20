Locals in Rairangpur prepare laddu ahead of the counting of votes for the Presidential election tomorrow. NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu resides in Rairangpur. Droupadi Murmu is pitted against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The counting of votes will begin on July 21 morning to decide who will be the 15th President of India.

