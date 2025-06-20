PM Narendra Modi's convoy gives way to an ambulance during the roadshow in Bhubaneswar. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Odisha's Bhubaneswar today, June 20. Multiple videos shared by the news agency ANI showed PM Narendra Modi holding a roadshow and greeting people as he arrived at the public meeting in Bhubaneswar. Amid PM Narendra Modi's roadshow, a heartwarming video has gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows PM Narendra Modi's convoy giving way to an ambulance during the roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

PM Narendra Modi's Convoy Gives Way to Ambulance in Odisha

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy gives way to an ambulance during the roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/sNmT5EAjcz — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

PM Modi Greets People During Roadshow in Bhubaneswar

#WATCH | Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at the public meeting in Bhubaneswar PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/NxmQEpoACT — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)