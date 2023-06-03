The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday announced relaxations for victims of the Odisha train accident. LIC announced that it would simplify the claim process to provide financial relief for the victims. In a statement, the government-owned insurer said, “LIC Of India is deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha on 02.06.2023. LIC Of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief." PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Condolences Over Odisha Train Tragedy, Commends Personnel Working On Ground Relentlessly.

LIC Announces Relaxations for Balasore Tragedy Victims

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)