Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the site of the Balasore Train Accident to take stock of the situation. At least 233 people dead, and about 900 were injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Odisha Train Crash Deadliest Train Accident in the World Since 2004, Over 200 Dead So Far in Balasore.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Balasore:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident to take stock of the situation.#OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/7kA17v1YYj — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

PM Modi In Odisha:

#WATCH | Odisha: Visuals from the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident where PM Modi has reached to take stock of the tragic accident that has left 261 people dead and over 900 people injured so far.#OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/fkcASxgZu1 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)