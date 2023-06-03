Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident. "They should first get support and then justice," Gandhi tweeted. At least 233 people dead, and about 900 were injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Odisha Train Tragedy: By Grace of God, I Survived, Says Balasore Rail Mishap Survivor.

Varun Gandhi Urges MPs To Donate Part of Salary:

BJP MP Varun Gandhi expresses his grief over #BalasoreTrainAccident; urges MPs to donate a part of their one-month salary to the bereaved families to help them. pic.twitter.com/DpnJgK0EKQ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

