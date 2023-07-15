The regional weather office of IMD in Bhubaneswar has sounded a heavy rains alert for the state. "Right now, the cyclone circulation is on the northeast Bay of Bengal, near coastal Odisha. The movement will be across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. As a result, in the next two days, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rain. Most of the places will have moderate rainfall...," said IMD Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas. Delhi Floods: Commuters Face Difficulties As Severe Waterlogging Persists in Yamuna Adjoining Areas Following Incessant Rains (Watch Video).

Odisha Weather Update:

