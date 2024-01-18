In an unusual incident, a wild elephant has strayed into the town of Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Video from the scene shows the wild elephant wandering around the town. A team from the Forest Department is currently conducting a rescue operation to safely return the elephant to its natural habitat. Elephant Attack in Odisha: On-Duty Forest Ranger Trampled to Death by Wild Jumbo.

Wild Elephant Wanders into Baripada Town

#WATCH | Wild elephant strays into Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. A team of the Forest department is conducting an operation to rescue the elephant pic.twitter.com/RuhVqHWooq — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

