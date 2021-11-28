Amid the scare of new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Union Healthy Ministry on Sunday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals. These will come into effect from December 1. People arriving in India will have to submit 14 days travel details and upload negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

Check the revised guidelines here:

#Omicron: Union Health Ministry revises guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from Dec 1; mandates submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey pic.twitter.com/zJBdpShBtE — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)