Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is celebrated on December 16. On this day in 1971, India defeated Pakistan in war and India's victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas, and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces.

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian", tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

Here is the Tweet:

