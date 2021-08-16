After Taliban Sweep Afghanistan, Indian Air Force Flight C-17 Returns to India From Kabul With Personnel and Equipment:

One C-17 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuation flight returned to India from Kabul, #Afghanistan this afternoon with personnel and equipment. More evacuation sorties planned: Sources pic.twitter.com/oynLxQKXo4 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)