Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had links with Riyaz Bhati, an aide of don Dawood Ibrahim. He claimed that though Bhati was caught with a fake passport at Mumbai airport he got bail in two days due to his close ties with Fadnavis.

One Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested at Mumbai airport with a fake passport. He was allowed bail in 2 days only. Why was Riyaz Bhati in close contact with you (Devendra Fadnavis)?. Bhati has been seen with many big leaders in pictures: Nawab Malik, NCP pic.twitter.com/eZP9b2RJda — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

