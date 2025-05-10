A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the trademark registration of “Operation Sindoor,” arguing it should not be exploited for commercial gain. The petitioner contends that the term represents a deeply emotional and patriotic sentiment for the nation, linked to recent military and humanitarian efforts, and must remain above branding or business interests. “Operation Sindoor involves the emotions of the country and cannot be used for commercial gains,” the plea asserts. The PIL urges the court to preserve the sanctity of national operations and prevent any dilution of their symbolic value for profit-driven purposes. Reliance Industries Withdraws ‘Operation Sindoor’ Trademark Application Filed by Its Jio Studio, Says Filing Was Done Without Authorisation by Junior Person.

PIL Filed in Supreme Court to Halt Trademark Registration of Operation Sindoor for Commercial Use

