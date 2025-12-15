Hindustan Zinc Ltd ( NSE: HINDZINC) has added 11.3% over the last month compared to a 2.15% fall in the BSE Metal index and a 0.69% rise in the SENSEX. Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 1.19% today to trade at Rs 568.35. The BSE Metal index is up 0.49% to quote at 34183.39. The index is down 2.15 % over the last month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 2.04% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 6.88 % over the last year compared to the 4.63% surge in the benchmark SENSEX. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 15, 2025: LIC, Wipro, and Adani Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, December 15:

