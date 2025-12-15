Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot will soon start showing Weather Cards. This new feature will allow users to see daily weather predictions for their locations. Grok Weather Cards will let users view details such as temperature, wind, rain, cloud cover and other parameters that will help them plan many things accordingly. Vivo S50 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch, Coming With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset; Check Key Details.

Grok AI Chatbot to Offer Weather Cards

Grok Web may soon potentially show Weather Cards pic.twitter.com/z1CUn4MT7v — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)