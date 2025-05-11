India has released footage showing precision missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, carried out in the early hours of May 7. Senior military officials confirmed over 100 terrorists were killed, including those linked to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 1999 Kandahar hijacking. The Indian Air Force, under Operation Sindoor, struck nine identified targets with minimal collateral damage. “This operation was a calibrated military response to eliminate terror infrastructure,” said Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. The strike underscores India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and marks one of the largest cross-border counter-terror actions in recent years. Operation Sindoor Still Ongoing: Sources Say PM Narendra Modi Ordered ‘Gola for Goli’ After Recent Attacks on Indian Air Bases.

Operation Sindoor Update

#WATCH | Delhi: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says "...Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed that were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the… pic.twitter.com/IeH6Je6STE — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Marshal AK Bharti shows the detailed missile impact video at Muridke terror camp. #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/fzMCcCMCRn — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says "...In those strikes across 9 terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed..." pic.twitter.com/lPjM4BQSgc — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Marshal AK Bharti shows the detailed missile impact video at Bahwalpur terror camp. #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/OnT5sdwrND — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

