The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday, December 22, refuted accusations made by a few cattle owners who alleged mistreatment of impounded stray cattle. Responding to the claims made by cattle owners, the civic body informed the Gujarat High Court that AMC officers conduct a puja when a member of the impounded cattle passes away at the pound. "Let me only say one sentence, when a cattle passes away at any of the cattle pounds, my officers tell me that they, who are salaried employees of the corporation, carry out a puja. That is the extent to which they take care," AMC counsel GH Virk said. 'Your Credentials Do Not Convince Us': Gujarat High Court Refuses To Entertain PIL After Observing That Petitioner Himself Is Facing Six FIRs.

HC on Stray Cattle

