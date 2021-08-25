Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by the introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa, says Ministry of Home Affairs.

