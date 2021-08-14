Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

"We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow," says BSF commandant Pakistan Rangers and BSF Exchange Sweets.

