Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to air warriors at the Adampur Air Base, had a stern warning against Pakistan's repeated attempts to retaliate after Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister disclosed that the enemy, jolted by the operation, had tried multiple times to attack Indian air bases, including Adampur, but had failed to do so every time. Rattled by Operation Sindoor, the enemy tried to attack this air base and several of our other air bases multiple times. They targeted us again and again, but the nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time." PM Modi continued to speak as the troops welcomed him with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Putting light on the mission's success, the Prime Minister said, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection." PM Narendra Modi and Armed Forces' Members Chant 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Adampur Airbase Following India's Success in Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Said Pakistan Attempted to Attack Indian Air Bases but Failed:

#WATCH | At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi said, "Rattled with #OperationSindoor, the enemy tried to attack this air base and several of our other air bases multiple times. They targeted us again and again but the nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time.". pic.twitter.com/elRUmUDUgr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

PM Modi Praises Armed Forces at Adampur Air Base

#WATCH | At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi said, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated."… pic.twitter.com/fWPVS2Gti7 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

Watch Live Streaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's @narendramodi interaction with air warriors and soldiers at AFS Adampur#OperationSindoor Watch Live Streaming - https://t.co/uGsPPq2fgY — LatestLY (@latestly) May 13, 2025

