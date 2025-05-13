A heartwarming video that is going viral on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Armed Forces chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans. PM Narendra Modi's visit comes after India's success in Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack. The chanting of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" took place earlier this morning when PM Narendra Modi went to the Air Force Station in Adampur and met brave air warriors and soldiers. Sharing photos of his visit on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness." He also said that the country is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Soldiers at Adampur Airbase After India’s Successful Operation Sindoor, Says ‘India Is Eternally Grateful to Our Armed Forces’ (See Pics).

PM Modi and Armed Forces Chant 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Armed Forces chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Earlier this morning, PM Modi went to Air Force Station Adampur and met brave air warriors and soldiers. pic.twitter.com/5M5oa67a94 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

