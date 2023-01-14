Pakistan's national assembly secretariat has banned the entry of YouTubers, TikTokers and other social media influencers in the Parliament House. The decision comes after an incident of misbehavior with lawmakers by some unauthorized social media influencers at Gate No.1 of Parliament House on 23rd December 2022. Only those social media influencers who have accredited themselves will be allowed to enter the Parliament house. Pakistan: Tandoor Owners Go on Strike in Swabi Over Surge in Prices of Flour .

Check Tweet:

Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat bans the entry of YouTubers, TikTokers and other social media influencers in the precincts of Pakistani Parliament House, reported Pakistan's Dawn News — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

