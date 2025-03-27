In a shocking incident in Palakkad's Mannarkad, a father and son narrowly escaped a devastating scooter fire that erupted suddenly on March 25. CCTV footage shows the pair parked by the roadside, with the father talking on the phone while his six-year-old son stood at the front area of the scooter. The two-wheeler caught fire, reportedly starting from the engine, as seen in the video. As flames spread quickly, the man managed to pull his son away, but the boy suffered burns on his leg. The fire had started unnoticed, with the boy's pants catching fire before they could react. Kerala: Bullets Burnt in Pan in Police Station Kitchen in Kochi, Probe Begins.

#Kerala: CCTV footage shows father and son narrowly escaping bike fire pic.twitter.com/UxlH2JfO6w — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 27, 2025

