Tension gripped Sector 20 after a woman, identified as Shaily Kansal (around 30), was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Suncity Parikrama. Following the incident, her family staged a protest with the body near the Sector 20 police station, accusing police of negligence despite an earlier complaint. They demanded swift action against the accused and claimed Shaily was being harassed. SHO Somveer Dhaka confirmed that an FIR had been registered and multiple teams had been deployed to nab the accused. He added that a post-mortem was conducted, and further investigation is underway. 'Turning Blind Eye to These Injustices Would Diminish Very Essence of Democratic Society': Punjab and Haryana HC Grants INR 3 Lakh Compensation to Man Detained for Extra 9 Months Over Imposed Sentence.

FIR Filed After Woman’s Death in Sector 20

Panchkula, Haryana: SHO (Sector 20) Somveer Dhaka says, "In this case, where the girl had hanged herself, an FIR has been registered. The accused, who have been named, are being searched for and four raiding teams have been deployed to arrest. The post-mortem has also been… pic.twitter.com/pfngrvIZaK — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

