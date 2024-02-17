A video going viral on social media shows a parking attendant allegedly being manhandled by a car driver in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. As per reports, the shocking incident took place in the Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad. The video shows a man working at a pay-and-park facility under the bridge demanding parking charges. As the video moves further, the viral clip shows the driver of the vehicle opening the car's window and pulling the parking attendant into the car. Later, the driver is seen driving the vehicle for 100 meters with the parking attendant hanging by the car's window before being thrown out of the car. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and has led to public outrage against the car's driver.

Parking Attendant Manhandled in Gujarat

