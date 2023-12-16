Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday, December 16. He was then produced before a Delhi court, where he was sent to police custody for seven days for interrogation. Mahesh Kumawat was arrested after an hours-long interrogation. Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Arrest Sixth Accused Mahesh Kumawat (Watch Video).

Parliament Security Breach

Delhi court sends Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in Parliament security breach case, to 7-day police custody — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2023

Mahesh Kumawat Sent to Seven-Day Police Custody

Parliament Security Breach | According to the Police, Mahesh was associated with the other accused for last 2 years. He was the part of the conspiracy. He attended almost all the meetings held between them. He is actively involved in the act of destruction of a mobile phone and… — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

