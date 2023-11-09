The Winter session of Parliament to commence on December 4 and conclude on December 22, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, November 9. The session, spread over 19 days, will have 15 sittings. The Winter session usually commences in the third week of November and concludes before December 25. "Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 4th December and continue till 22nd December having 15 sittings spread over 19 days". "Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session", tweets Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Parliament Winter Session 2023 Likely to Be Held From Second Week of December, Days After Assembly Election Results: Sources.

Check Parliament Winter Session Dates

Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 4th December and continue till 22nd December having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session.#WinterSession2023 pic.twitter.com/KiboOyFxk0 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 9, 2023

