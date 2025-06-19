Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini recently revealed that she receives 50 calls daily from a "fan". She made the statement while several fans were clicking selfies with her. A video of the incident was shared by the news agency ANI on Instagram. The video clip shows fans taking a selfie with Hema Malini, who is seen sitting in her car. As the video moves forward, the BJP MP is heard saying that a fan calls her 50 times a day as she points towards a person among the crowd. "Phone kyu karta hai itna?" Hema Malini asks. National Reading Day 2025: Hema Malini Voices Concern Over Fading Reading Culture in Today’s Fast-Paced Digital World.

Hema Malini Receives 50 Calls Daily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)