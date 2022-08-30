The Unit 11 of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has busted a phone and video sex call centre. As many as 17 women, including some students, were rescued. The owner of the alleged phone and video sex call centre has been arrested. Further investigation is underway to find the sextortion link. Fake Income Tax Officers Busted by Mumbai Police; Gang Was Involved in Conducting Raids at People's Houses (Watch Video).

Phone & video sex call centre busted by Unit 11 of Mumbai Crime branch. 17 women, some of whom were students, were rescued & owner of the call centre was arrested. Charges started from Rs 270 & went up to Rs 10,000. Probe on to find sextortion link, if any: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)