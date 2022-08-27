Mumbai Police busted a gang that was conducting fake Income Tax (IT) raids at people's houses. The police informed that the 8-member gang was conducting a fake raid and lured money from them. Police have arrested 4 members of the team and the other 4 are wanted.

Watch CCTV Footage:

#WATCH | We busted a gang of criminals who would raid people's houses posing as Income Tax officers and got away with the money they got. While 4 have been arrested, we are on the lookout for 4 more: Mumbai Police

(CCTV footage from a fake raid on July 26) pic.twitter.com/NrXh7evZS5

— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

