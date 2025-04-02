On Tuesday, April 1, the Bombay High Court said that political parties or the government are not at fault, and instead, the "blunder" was done by the photographer, who clicked the woman's photos and uploaded them on the US-based platform "Shutterstock" without her prior permission. The court observed while hearing the plea of a woman who accused the Maharashtra and Telangana governments, the Congress Party and other political parties of "unauthorisedly" using her photographs in advertising their different schemes. The division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna further noted that the photographer Tukaram Karve had clicked photos of the petitioner woman, Namrata Kawale, and without properly reading the "terms and conditions" of Shutterstock, uploaded her photos in a section, which clearly stated that the said photo will be used for "commercial purposes". The high court was also convinced that the governments of Maharashtra and Telangana and also the political parties and entities like "Sabka Dentist" all could not be held guilty of infringing the woman's right to privacy, as all of them had "purchased" the photograph through legal mode. ‘Black Magic’ Performed Near Bombay High Court? Lemons, Sindoor and Black Voodoo Dolls Around Mumbai’s Heritage Structure Spark Buzz.

All Could Not Be Held Guilty of Infringing the Woman's Right to Privacy, Says HC

